US officially rescinds recent Covid testing rules for travelers from China

US officially rescinds recent Covid testing rules for travelers from China

People who want to fly from China to the U.S. will have an easier time of it starting March 10. A test swab at a CDC Covid-19 variant testing site inside Los Angeles International Airport is pictured here on January 9.

 Jill Connelly/Bloomberg/Getty Images

People who want to fly from China to the U.S. will have an easier time of it starting Friday.

Special Covid testing rules for people traveling from China and its administrative areas, which were put in place on January 5 during a big outbreak of cases in China, were officially rescinded at 3 p.m. ET Friday, according to a news release from the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

