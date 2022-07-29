 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Updated Covid-19 booster shots could be available in September

  • 0
Updated Covid-19 booster shots could be available in September

Registered Nurse Mariam Salaam administers the Pfizer booster shot at a Covid vaccination and testing site in Los Angeles on May 5. Moderna and Pfizer booster shots updated to target Omicron subvariants could be available in early fall.

 Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Moderna and Pfizer booster shots updated to target Omicron coronavirus subvariants could be available in early fall, pending signoff by federal health agencies, the US Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.

The US Food and Drug Administration advised vaccine makers in June to update the boosters to add an Omicron BA.4/5 component and create a bivalent booster.

CNN's Jacqueline Howard, Katherine Dillinger and Jamie Gumbrecht contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK