UH will require indoor masking in classrooms, other settings to start fall semester

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii will still require students, faculty, and staff to wear a facemask while indoors inside classrooms, in shared lab spaces, and in other “tightly confined educational spaces,” officials announced Wednesday.
University officials said they made the decision after consulting with health advisors. The requirement will remain in place effective immediately and will run through the first month of classes, until Sept. 19.
Officials say they will continue to consult with health advisors during the first month and will announce any changes by then.
The policy applies to all campuses within the UH system, but officials say other campuses may implement tighter requirements both indoors and outdoors at their discretion.
“The retention of this indoor masking requirement will help everyone safely begin the semester while all but one of our counties is at a “high” COVID-19 community level. This guidance also recognizes increasing face-to-face interaction this fall among students as well as employees who may have traveled recently from outside of the state,” Uh officials wrote in a press release about the policy update.
The first day of class for the UH fall semester is Monday, Aug. 22.
