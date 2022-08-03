 Skip to main content
UH will require indoor masking in classrooms, other settings to start fall semester

UH Mask Policy
Courtesy: University of Hawaii - Manoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii will still require students, faculty, and staff to wear a facemask while indoors inside classrooms, in shared lab spaces, and in other “tightly confined educational spaces,” officials announced Wednesday.

University officials said they made the decision after consulting with health advisors. The requirement will remain in place effective immediately and will run through the first month of classes, until Sept. 19.

