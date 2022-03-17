UH updates COVID-19 guidelines, including continued indoor masking in classrooms

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii announced its updated COVID-19 guidelines, including continued indoor mask wearing for classrooms, labs, and other instructional or tightly-confined spaces.
The new guidelines will apply to all 10 schools in the UH system. Additionally, UH officials say masks will be required for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, anyone who has symptoms, or anyone who has been exposed to the virus.
Students and school employees who have received a religious or medical exemption to being vaccinated will still have to submit proof of a negative COVID test regularly on the LumiSight UH app, officials said.
The new guidelines will remain in effect for at least the remainder of the 2022 spring semester. Officials say the updated guidelines are based on recommendations of university and public health experts.
UH is doing away with some requirements, however, coinciding with the end of several state health safety programs, like Safe Travels Hawaii.
Beginning March 26, UH said it will no longer require masking indoors in common areas, offices, libraries, eateries, and bookstores. Masking will also not be required at indoor campus events including commencement, athletic and performing arts events, campus tours and field trips.
Instructors will also no longer need to mask while teaching if they can maintain a minimum of six feet of distance from others.
Masking is also no longer required anywhere outdoors.