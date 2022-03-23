UH suspending mandatory vaccination, testing requirement beginning Mar. 26

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Starting Saturday, Mar. 26, the University of Hawaii will suspend its mandatory vaccination and/or testing policy for students and employees across its 10-campus system.
Testing will continue in student dorms until the end of the semester.
News of the suspension of the vaccination/testing policy comes a week after university officials released updated COVID-19 guidelines that included continued mask wearing in classrooms, labs, and other instructional or tightly-confined spaces.
Campus officials will also have the power to make face masks mandatory in other areas to promote safety.
COVID vaccinations will be required for those in specific programs or courses, including medical, nursing, social work, and dental hygiene.
Students and school employees who have received a religious or medical exemption to being vaccinated will still have to submit proof of a negative COVID test regularly on the LumiSight UH app, officials said.
The new guidelines will remain in effect for at least the remainder of the 2022 spring semester. Officials say the updated guidelines are based on recommendations of university and public health experts.
Also beginning on Mar. 26, as part of the new guidelines, UH said it will no longer require masking indoors in common areas, offices, libraries, eateries, and bookstores. Masking will also not be required at indoor campus events including commencement, athletic and performing arts events, campus tours and field trips.