 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

UH study reveals possible reason behind vaccine hesitancy among Native Hawaiians

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 long haulers generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A recently released study by the University of Hawaii reveals the reason for vaccine hesitancy within the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities in the islands.

A team of UH researchers surveyed Hawaii residents between March and August 2021.

The study showed these groups relied on where their information was coming from in order to make informed decisions regarding their health.

“The study revealed for the first time an opposing role of trust in vaccine uptake that we were able to quantify,” said Ruben Juarez, economics professor in UH Manoa’s College of Social Sciences and HMSA Endowed Professor of Health Economics at UHERO.

FDA recommends changing composition of Covid-19 vaccines for use this fall

“The levels of trust individuals expressed were highly dependent on the source of information they relied on to make decisions regarding their health,” Juarez added.

Of the 1,000 residents surveyed, nearly 62% identified as Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander. According to the survey, respondents who rely on official sources for their COVID information were nearly 21% more likely to get vaccinated.

Those who relied on unofficial sources were nearly 13% less likely to get vaccinated.

Researchers say these findings could provide a foundation for communication strategies for other health policies beyond the pandemic.

Tap here tap read the full study results.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK