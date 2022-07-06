UH study reveals possible reason behind vaccine hesitancy among Native Hawaiians

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A recently released study by the University of Hawaii reveals the reason for vaccine hesitancy within the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities in the islands.
A team of UH researchers surveyed Hawaii residents between March and August 2021.
The study showed these groups relied on where their information was coming from in order to make informed decisions regarding their health.
“The study revealed for the first time an opposing role of trust in vaccine uptake that we were able to quantify,” said Ruben Juarez, economics professor in UH Manoa’s College of Social Sciences and HMSA Endowed Professor of Health Economics at UHERO.
“The levels of trust individuals expressed were highly dependent on the source of information they relied on to make decisions regarding their health,” Juarez added.
Of the 1,000 residents surveyed, nearly 62% identified as Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander. According to the survey, respondents who rely on official sources for their COVID information were nearly 21% more likely to get vaccinated.
Those who relied on unofficial sources were nearly 13% less likely to get vaccinated.
Researchers say these findings could provide a foundation for communication strategies for other health policies beyond the pandemic.