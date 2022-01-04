Travelers coming to Hawai'i no longer need to fill out a health questionnaire before they arrive

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Flight cancellations and delays due to Coronavirus infections and inclement weather are leading to crowded airports and long lines for COVID screening.
"Planes are coming in not according to any schedule that our screeners can prepare for, but we can sometimes have four, five planes with three to four hundred people land in the same 30 minutes," Safe Travels administrator Sherilyn Kajiwara said.
At times, Kajiwara explained, the screening process sees lines of about 2,000 people.
Additionally, the number of daily travelers arriving in Hawai'i jumped from about 17,000 months ago to about 30,000 now.
"We're seeing numbers we have not seen since COVID started, so you just have the sheer numbers during the holidays," Kajiwara added.
To expedite COVID screenings, the state eliminated its health questionnaire for incoming travelers Tuesday.
Travelers used to have to complete the form within 24 hours before their flight.
Kajiwara said the survey was launched at the beginning of the pandemic and is no longer necessary.
Also on Tuesday, travelers who were vaccinated or tested in Hawai'i, mainland travelers who were verified through a state partner, and anyone who has already traveled to Hawai'i and uploaded vaccine or test records, began receiving green QR codes.
"That is an indication to the screener that you've already met all requirements, they will just complete your process and you're on your way," Kajiwara said.
"So it's going to be a much quicker screening process for those that have a green QR code."
From now on, Kajiwara added, travelers will immediately receive a QR code once they upload their necessary documents -- and it'll be resent to them the day before their trip for easy access.