'This is an enormous step forward' | Safe Access Oahu will end on March 5, Blangiardi says

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- COVID-19 restrictions in Honolulu County will be coming to an end soon after Mayor Rick Blangiardi officially announced the Safe Access program will be allowed to sunset at midnight on March 5.
The mayor first told KITV4 last week his intention to end the program citing the precipitous drop in the coronavirus case count on Oahu. According to the latest figures from the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), Honolulu County is 80% vaccinated and has the lowest positivity rate of all of the islands at 2.6%.
“The last two years have been filled with arduous moments that have impacted everyone in our community from keiki to kūpuna, which is why this is a seminal moment in our pandemic response as we end the City’s emergency order,” Blangiardi said in a press conference Monday morning.
The end of Safe Access Oahu means that required businesses like restaurants and gyms will no longer be mandated to request proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from its customers. Of course, individual businesses can choose to continue the policy if they wish.
"Ending our emergency order and the Safe Access O‘ahu program does not mean we are putting an end to acting safely as it relates to COVID, it means we are focusing our efforts on economic recovery and the return of much-needed community activities. This is an enormous step forward in a positive direction,” Blangiardi said.
Ending Safe Access does not mean you can take off your masks indoors just yet. That is something that is mandated under the state’s COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation.
With the emergency proclamation in place until at least Mar. 25, all Hawaii residents and visitors will still have to continue to wear masks in indoor public settings; all COVID-19 screening processes related to Safe Travels Hawaii still apply; and all city employees will still be required to with the state’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
Ige hasn't set a date as to when he'll lift the state's indoor mask mandate, but said he's working with Department of Health officials on the timing. The statewide mandates can still be terminated ahead of schedule, superseded by a new proclamation, or even extended past Mar 25 if the governor decides that is necessary.