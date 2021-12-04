The US is averaging more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases a day, the highest level in two months

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE SUMMITS OF MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND
THROUGH 6 AM HST MONDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE REST OF THE BIG ISLAND AND FOR MAUI
MOLOKAI OAHU LANAI AND KAHOOLAWE THROUGH 6 AM HST MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with localized
gusts to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Lanai, Maui, Molokai and Oahu.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday. Winds will increase across Maui
County this evening and around midnight on Oahu.

* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and also make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds may be especially gusty in showers
and thunderstorms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.

&&

Weather Alert

.FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH TUESDAY.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands

* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Rain events of this size can cause catastrophic flooding
and affect areas that do not usually flood. Low spots in roads
will become dangerous and impassable due to severe runoff. Debris in
streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in
dangerous flooding. Numerous landslides are expected in areas with
steep terrain. Urban areas, especially on Oahu, may have severe
flooding. Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the Big
Island's Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui, may be closed
in one or more locations, resulting in long detours or even the
isolation of communities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of extremely heavy rainfall are expected as the kona
low west of Kauai pulls deep moisture over the islands.
Intense rainfall rates are expected tonight across the Big
Island, Maui County and Oahu and this moisture will spread
westward to Kauai on Monday. Widespread rainfall total
amounts of 10 to 15 inches are anticipated, with isolated
areas of 20 to 25 inches possible.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI AND MAUI...

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...

.A large, though declining, north swell will continue to produce
large surf overnight. The large swell combined with high
astronomical tides may produce elevated runup along north facing
shores in the predawn hours.

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Surf of 20 to 28 feet along north facing shores of Niihau,
Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui, and 15 to 25 feet along the
north facing shores of the Big Island. Surf of 8 to 12 feet
along the west facing shore of the Big island north of Kua Bay.
For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding
expected around high tide late tonight and early Monday
morning.

* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the
Big Island.

* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 6 AM HST Monday. For the
Coastal Flood Statement, from 2 AM HST Monday through Monday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation. High. Expect ocean
water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very
strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents.
Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating
the harbor channel dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.

Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.

&&

Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;

PacificIslandsKingTides.org

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI AND MAUI...

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...

.A large, though declining, north swell will continue to produce
large surf overnight. The large swell combined with high
astronomical tides may produce elevated runup along north facing
shores in the predawn hours.

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Surf of 20 to 28 feet along north facing shores of Niihau,
Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui, and 15 to 25 feet along the
north facing shores of the Big Island. Surf of 8 to 12 feet
along the west facing shore of the Big island north of Kua Bay.
For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding
expected around high tide late tonight and early Monday
morning.

* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the
Big Island.

* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 6 AM HST Monday. For the
Coastal Flood Statement, from 2 AM HST Monday through Monday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation. High. Expect ocean
water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very
strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents.
Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating
the harbor channel dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.

Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.

&&

Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;

PacificIslandsKingTides.org

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet. Winds
will become southeasterly and may decline over waters around
Maui County and the Big Island Monday.

* WHERE...All coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Large north swells will slowly decline
tonight, though surges will be possible at Kahului and Hilo
Harbors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

The US is averaging more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases a day, the highest level in two months

  • Updated
  • 0
The US is averaging more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases a day, the highest level in two months

The US is averaging more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases a day, the highest level in two months. Pictured is a medical worker sealing a test tube with a Covid-19 nasal swab at a testing site in California, on December 2.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

For the first time in two months, the US is averaging more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases each day, shortly after millions of Americans traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The seven-day moving average of new cases was 121,437 as of Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU). Prior to this week, the US last topped the 100,000-cases-a-day mark in early October.

Also on the rise is the number of Covid-19 deaths, with a seven-day average of 1,651 people dying from the virus each day as of Saturday, the JHU data showed. Average daily deaths haven't been this high in more than a month.

The vast majority of new cases in the US continue to be from the Delta variant, but US health officials have detected the new Omicron coronavirus variant in at least 16 states as of Saturday.

The first case was found in California on Wednesday, and by the weekend the variant had been identified in 15 other states: Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The Omicron variant has been alarming officials because early indications show it could be more contagious than the original strain, and the significant number of mutations it carries poses a potential risk of reducing some of the effectiveness the current vaccines provide. Scientists are working to determine the severity and transmissibility of Omicron -- but that could take weeks, officials have said.

Still, the US is more equipped now to deal with the newly detected variant than it was during the onset of the pandemic, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Thursday.

"We are in such a different place now than we were one year ago because we've learned a lot more. We have vaccines available. We have far more tests available, and what we've got to do to get through this winter is to make sure that we are doubling down on our vaccination strategy," Murthy told CNN.

The surgeon general stressed that even though there's a lot to learn about the new variant, mitigation efforts, including masks and hand hygiene combined with physical distancing, remain effective in providing some protection.

Just under 60% of the total US population is fully vaccinated and nearly 23% of those have received a booster, according to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Delta remains the dominant strain in the world

While the Omicron variant has the potential to become the dominant strain in the US, the Delta variant continues to show up in 99.9% of coronavirus cases, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

"We know what we need to do against Delta, and that is get vaccinated, get boosted if you're eligible and continue all of those prevention measures, including masking. And those are very likely to work against the Omicron variant," Walensky told CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

The Delta variant managed to take over the entire nation in the early weeks of summer, changing the outlook as vaccines were rolling out and becoming more widely available. The variant continues to rage in hotspots across the country.

More than 59,000 Americans are hospitalized with Covid-19, according to data from US Department of Health and Human Services. And overall, hospitalizations have been on the rise for more than three weeks.

The World Health Organization said the Delta variant has outcompeted other variants in most countries -- making it the most common strain in much of the world.

"Even if the Omicron strain doesn't turn out to be any worse, we are losing close to a thousand people every day from the Delta variant, and that in and of itself is a reason for people to get boosted," Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the CDC, told CNN earlier this week.

Stricter travel rules to begin Monday

Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier this week that traveling during the holidays is OK -- but getting vaccinated and boosted are a must.

"Just as I said and I'll say it again, if you have a vaccinated situation, enjoy the holidays with your family in a family setting," said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at a CNN Global Town Hall.

For international travelers, proof of a negative Covid-19 test within one day of departure for the US will be required as of Monday, the Biden administration announced Thursday. Previously a test could be taken up to three days before entering the country.

Plus, any foreign national who travels to the US must be fully vaccinated, though there is no vaccination requirement for American citizens for air travel, either globally or domestically.

However, the White House said this week that a vaccine requirement for domestic travel remained on the table as an option for the future.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Deidre McPhillips, Jamie Gumbrecht, Jen Christensen, Maggie Fox, Travis Caldwell and Naomi Thomas contributed to this report.