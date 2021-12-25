The Queen's Medical Center returns to its No Visitor Policy effective immediately. 

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Due to the current surge of COVID cases in the community, Queen's Medical Center-Punchbowl will be closing to visitors effective Saturday, December 25, 2021, at 2 PM.
If those in the community want to visit a patient, they are encouraged to consider other options such as calling or video chat to prevent in-person contact.
Jason Chang, Chief Operating Officer of The Queen’s Health Systems and President of The Queen’s Medical Center said in a statement: “After
much deliberation, we have decided to return to our No Visitor Policy. We understand that the Holiday Season is here, but the well-being of our caregivers and patients must remain our primary concern.”
The medical staff is prepared to help in these conversations.
Exceptions will be made for:
Obstetrics and Pediatrics,
End of life care,
Patients who have an appointment in one of our clinics that can be accompanied by one caregiver,
The emergency department will also allow one visitor to assist in the early care of the emergency patient. That visitor will need to wait outside once that early period is over.
Molokai General Hospital and Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital will continue with a one visitor per patient policy.
“The safety of our patients and caregivers remains our highest priority,” said Chang. “We continue to proactively follow Federal and State guidelines to implement precautions to ensure we are a safe place to deliver and receive high-quality, compassionate health care to all of the people of Hawaii.”