The latest Covid-19 vaccine is here. Here’s where and when to get it — and RSV and flu shots, too

New Covid-19 vaccines are available from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech for everyone 6 months and older following approval from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 Mark J. Terrill/AP

(CNN) — Now that the US Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have signed off, you won’t have to wait long to get your updated Covid-19 shot. Major pharmacy chains have already started rolling out vaccine appointments.

Manufacturers say the tweaked mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech are effective against EG.5, the strain that is currently dominant in the United States, as well as other emerging variants.

