Testing, vigilance urged after Molokai sees record-high COVID cases

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Southeast
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HO’OLEHUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Sen. Lynn Decoite is urging residents to be smart and take proper precautions as coronavirus cases in her district see record-high numbers, particularly on Molokai.
Decoite’s district, District 7, includes Hana, east and upcountry Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and Molokini. The countywide test positivity rate for Maui stands at 9.0%. Molokai saw a record 25 cases reported on Dec. 28.
In a statement about the surge, Decoite said, in part, “Given the growing number of cases on Molokaʻi, I urge residents to take proper precautions against COVID-19. Please continue to social distance, avoid large gatherings, wash your hands, and wear a mask when with people outside of your immediate household. If you are not yet vaccinated or boosted, please do so as soon as possible.”
In the press release, Decoite included a PDF file containing testing locations and other helpful COVID-related information. That PDF is embedded below.