State to expand COVID wastewater surveillance program

Hawaii is part of the Center's for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wastewater surveillance program, which monitors sewage for the coronavirus.
"We have 15 facilities around the state, collecting samples which are then sent off to a lab as part of the CDC program," said Baehr.
Soon, Hawaii will no longer need to send off samples to the mainland. That could save up to a week in reporting results.
"We've already purchased equipment. We have protocols in place, but haven't had the manpower. But this week we have two new employees coming on. Once they get up to speed, they will be doing the analysis in the state laboratory," Baehr said.
Sampling wastewater can give the state an early indication of where COVID levels are rising or falling.
While virus concentrations have been dropping at most Oahu and Maui reporting sites, those on Kauai and Hawaii Island have seen an increase this month. Which means the DOH expects an increase in reported cases as the trends tend to mirror one another.
"When the trends go up in wastewater, they are also going up in confirmed testing. And when they go down, we are seeing the same thing reflected in the wastewater," Baehr said.
Wastewater surveillance can also detect new COVID variants earlier than other methods.
"When BA.2 came to town, we spotted it on Kauai in the wastewater there before before we found it in any individual samples," Baehr said.
Other cities also use wastewater surveillance to search for other viruses, but so far, Hawaii has no plans in place to expand its testing.
"You can look for other pathogens in wastewater other than COVID. Right now, our focus is COVID but we have other things on our radar - certainly monkeypox is on our radar," Baehr said.