 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet, mainly in large northwest swell.

* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and
Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

State legislators want to crack down on fake vaccination cards

  • Updated
  • 0
Vax card

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- State legislators advanced House Bill 1571 on Tuesday, which proposes to penalize anyone who uses or sells fake vaccination cards. 

The punishment would be $1,000 for using a forged card and $2,500 for selling or distributing one. 

Months ago, a visitor mispelled the Moderna shot as "Maderna" on her forged vaccination card and got caught.

State Rep. Scot Matayoshil, who wrote the measure, said the goal of the bill is to prevent unvaccinated people from using forged vaccination cards and potentially infecting others who did receive the shot or who do not yet qualify for it.

"Not everyone in our population can be vaccinated, my son is too young to be vaccinated for example. So those are the people we are really trying to protect by this bill," Matayoshi added. 

As currently written, the bill deems the punishment a civil one. 

The Department of the Attorney General, the entity tasked with enforcing the proposed penalty, suggests it be a criminal offense so all state and county enforcement agencies could investigate and prosecute offenders.

Matayoshi said he would include the change in the next committee hearing. 

Less than a handful of testifiers wrote in support of the bill, while dozens submitted written statements in opposition. 

The Hawai'i Primary Care Association (HPCA) expressed staunch support for the bill, but recommended legislators amend it to protect healthcare workers who may make errors, as they complete hundreds of thousands of vaccination cards.

"There may be instances when you know, they accidentally write down the wrong date or when they're supposed to put the sticker onto the card it may not necessarily be on the right spot of the card or the sticker might fall off," HPCA Public Affairs and Policy Director Erik Abe said.

Matayoshi is also planning to include a good faith exemption for healthcare workers in the next committee. 

The bill must clear several other readings and committee hearings before heading to the senate.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you