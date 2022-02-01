State legislators want to crack down on fake vaccination cards

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet, mainly in large northwest swell.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and
Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
State Rep. Scot Matayoshil, who wrote the measure, said the goal of the bill is to prevent unvaccinated people from using forged vaccination cards and potentially infecting others who did receive the shot or who do not yet qualify for it.
The Department of the Attorney General, the entity tasked with enforcing the proposed penalty, suggests it be a criminal offense so all state and county enforcement agencies could investigate and prosecute offenders.
Matayoshi said he would include the change in the next committee hearing.
Less than a handful of testifiers wrote in support of the bill, while dozens submitted written statements in opposition.
The Hawai'i Primary Care Association (HPCA) expressed staunch support for the bill, but recommended legislators amend it to protect healthcare workers who may make errors, as they complete hundreds of thousands of vaccination cards.
"There may be instances when you know, they accidentally write down the wrong date or when they're supposed to put the sticker onto the card it may not necessarily be on the right spot of the card or the sticker might fall off," HPCA Public Affairs and Policy Director Erik Abe said.
Matayoshi is also planning to include a good faith exemption for healthcare workers in the next committee.
The bill must clear several other readings and committee hearings before heading to the senate.