Some restaurant owners on Oahu not looking forward to potential changes to COVID-19 rules

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The president of the University of Hawaii on Thursday says he's considering adding the COVID-19 booster shot to the system's vaccine requirement.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi also said there might be adjustments to Safe Access Oahu, where patrons to most indoor facilities must be fully-vaccinated or have a negative Coronavirus test result.
Restaurant owners say the potential adjustments come with pros and cons.
Chef Chai Chaowasaree says he supports the idea of an extra dose included in Safe Access Oahu because during the New Year, he had to shut down his restaurant for nine days when many of his employees tested positive for COVID-19. He says it's better to be safe than sorry.
"We listen to professional and I think the mayor will do best for the community. I don't think the mayor want to punish the restaurant," Chaowasaree said.
While some people support the idea, others are wary. Kevin Aoki of Aoki group says sales at his restaurants declined up to 20% since the Omicron surge. The potential changes he believes will hurt local businesses.
"Already now with the mandatory vaccination, that is slowing down the seating to the restaurant, customers are lining outside, they're getting irritated," Aoki said.
Another headache he says is educating visitors about the new rules.
"We have three restaurants in Waikiki, and it's going to be a big problem if this mandate comes through," Aoki said.
Nicole Tam has been with KITV4 Island News since 2017. She's a proud graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa (Go Bows!) When she's not at work, she enjoys visiting new restaurants with family and friends.