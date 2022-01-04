Some Hawaii public schools face staffing shortage as COVID-19 infections rise in the state

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- During winter break, many school administrators in Hawaii were kept busy planning for the potential impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
On the first day of school after break on Tuesday, Radford High School principal James Sunday says nine staff and teachers are out sick and finding coverage has been a huge challenge for about 1,300 students at the school.
"Prior notice is always great but when we're doing this last minute. We want to provide a quality education on a daily basis and not just rollercoaster of a ride with sub here, sub there," Sunday said.
Other schools are also dealing with staffing shortages. KITV4 received reports security guards at Kapolei High School were called into classrooms to supervise kids.
Sunday says he's also preparing virtual and hybrid learning options if infection rates sky rocket at the school.
"All the kids in the last two years have been exposed to virtual learning. The transition is very smooth, it's just more of preparation," he said.
Other schools such as Aikahi Elementary in Kailua are implementing surveillance COVID-19 testing, where random students are selected to test twice a week. Anyone on campus can also request a swab on those days.
"We want people that travel, we want people that are affected but not necessarily in the situation or kids that are returning from sickness to come back to school. Really we want to offer as much testing as we can," Keoki Fraser, Aikahi Elementary School principal, said. "We just prioritize this as one of our efforts we can control. We're all hands on deck to make it happen."
While the Omicron variant continues to spread in Hawaii, union members with Hawaii State Teachers Association say they're frustrated the Department of Education does not have a concrete contingency plan for virtual learning.
"We have to create plans that talks about when the next variant comes along," Osa Tui Jr., HSTA president, said. "We'd like to see something like that for the whole state but the department doesn't want to talk with us."
A spokesperson for the DOE says all schools have contingency plans in place and the guidelines were revised over the holidays to ensure they're up to date.
