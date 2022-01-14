Some experts say it's hard to predict when Omicron surge will fade in Hawaii

Omicron cases in Africa have started to drop. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert predicts the Omicron wave in the U.S. could fade by the end of January.
The Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Work Group (HIPAM), a group of scientists that develop COVID-19 forecast models, believes it's hard to pinpoint a timeline because Hawaii's population is unique.
"South Africa is on average, younger, that means they're healthier. Even thought they're less vaccinated," Thomas Lee, Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Workgroup co-chair, said. "We also have a larger proportion of adults who are at greater risk due to comorbidities."
In its next weekly report, the group will look at the impact of Omicron on employment.
"While Omicron on average is less severe than delta, it's still severe enough where it's taking out hundreds and hundreds of essential workers, which has rippling effects," Lee said.
Lieutenant Governor Green has been watching COVID-19 infection rates, he says the Omicron surge of cases start in Hawaii around December 10th, he says hospitalization rates will start to drop eight days after infection numbers start to fall.
"There's no guarantees those numbers would play out that way but that's what it looks like because most people that had no vaccination, or natural immunity, they caught Omicron," Green said.
The Department of Health reports the fluctuation of testing and lab reporting could contribute to numbers changing on a daily basis. A spokesperson says it would be a mistake to think the current surge is over.
