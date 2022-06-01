'Single biggest concern right now' | Hawaii healthcare workers in short supply as more visitors arrive in the islands

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A long-period south swell will gradually diminish, but will
continue to bring high surf to south facing shores of all islands
through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, gradually diminishing tonight and
Thursday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate...Expect strong breaking waves, shore
break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii is expecting a surge in visitors, with more people out and about this summer.
And more people could put additional strains on the island's hospitals.
"It invites more potential for chaos, danger, accidents, and things of that nature. And so sometimes we need to enter into the summer with that reminder just to be safe," said Dr. Jennifer Mbuthia, a vaccine expert. "Ultimately, we want to avoid any unnecessary hospital visits."
Hawaii healthcare workers are already stretched thin.
There's currently 700 to 800 frontline workers out on leave because they either caught or were exposed to the coronavirus.
"That is a significant number -- and that number is climbing right now. And it's having an impact because that's a material number of people who are not available to work," said Hilton Raethel, President and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii. "The shortage of health care workers is our single biggest concern right now."
Besides nurses, lots of other medical workers are in short supply -- including technicians, physical therapists and other patient care providers.
There's between 250 and 300 mainland workers currently in state -- most of them travel nurses.
And according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, hospitals are trying to recruit another 100 workers or more if necessary to meet the demand.
But all of that comes as a high price -- the current rate for mainland nurses range from $120 to $130 an hour.
"It's very expensive to bring those in," Raethel said. "There is no FEMA funding or any other type of supplemental funding, so the hospitals are having to pay the entire cost of bringing in the staff."
That's why health experts are advising people to do their part to stay safe and out of the hospital by following COVID precautions and avoiding risky activities.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.