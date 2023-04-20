 Skip to main content
Seniors and vulnerable populations now eligible for additional COVID booster dose

  Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), in accordance with the latest CDC recommendations, is rolling out an additional COVID bivalent booster dose for both kupuna and vulnerable populations. 

The DOH announced in a press release, "The CDC’s recommendations follow the action on Tuesday April 18, 2023, by the FDA amending the emergency use authorization of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 bivalent mRNA vaccines to simplify the vaccination schedule for most individuals. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met to discuss these recommendations and expressed their support."

An error occurred