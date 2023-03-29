Senate votes to end Covid-19 emergency, 3 years after initial declaration

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU THROUGH
THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers have the potential to bring periods of heavy rainfall
to all communities of Oahu, Kauai, and Niihau through this
afternoon. A few thunderstorms are also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
A man is tested for Covid-19 at a free testing site in January of 2022 in Washington, DC.
The vote comes on the heels of two other successful efforts led by Republicans in approving legislation rescinding Biden administration policies.
A White House official said in a statement to CNN that while the President "strongly opposes" this bill, the administration is already winding down the emergency by May 11, the date previously announced for the end of the authority.
Still, the official noted, if the Senate passed the measure and it heads to Biden's desk, "he will sign it, and the administration will continue working with agencies to wind down the national emergency with as much notice as possible to Americans who could potentially be impacted."
The White House said in January that Biden "strongly opposes" the GOP resolution to end the Covid-19 emergency, according to its statement of administration policy, but did not threaten a veto.
While the lack of an explicit veto threat left the possibility of Biden signing the measure a clear, if not likely, option, Biden's ultimate decision to sign the bill marked another moment where House Democrats have privately voiced frustration that the lack of clarity -- or outright messaging mishap -- from the White House left lawmakers in a lurch.
House Democrats largely voted against the bill when it was brought to the floor in February except for 11 Democrats who joined Republicans in support. A separate White House official noted that the Senate vote comes after several weeks when the Biden administration has had time to accelerate its wind-down efforts -- and just a little over a month before they'd announced the emergency would end.
The measure was able to succeed in the Senate by a simple majority through the Congressional Review Act, which allows a vote to repeal regulations from the executive branch without breaking a filibuster at a 60-vote threshold that is required for most legislation in the chamber.