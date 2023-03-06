 Skip to main content
Republican senators ask US intelligence chief for evidence behind latest assessment of Covid-19 pandemic origins

Republican senators are pressing for the evidence behind the intelligence community's latest assessment of Covid-19 pandemic origins.

 NIAID-RML

Eight Republican senators are pressing Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to provide them with the raw materials that informed the intelligence community's latest assessment on the origins of Covid-19, according to a letter they sent Haines on Monday.

"We write to request that you immediately deliver to Congress each IC assessment used and relied upon by the Office of the Director National Intelligence (ODNI) for its consensus publications," the senators wrote Haines, adding that they are giving Haines until March 20 to provide them with the requested information.

