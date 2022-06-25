Queens Heath kicks off COVID-19 vaccinations for keiki By KITV4 Web Staff Jun 25, 2022 Jun 25, 2022 Updated 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The littlest members of our community are getting vaccinated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) – The littlest members of our community are getting vaccinated.The Queen’s Health System started vaccinating kids six months to four years old this week. Queens Health had a soft launch on Wednesday, for Oahu residents with clinics only offering the Pfizer vaccine- which is the three dose series.Vaccinations are by appointment only and can be made by calling 808-691-2222 with the following vaccination sites on Oahu:Queen’s Medicine Pediatrics Clinic - Wednesdays & 2nd/4th Saturdays 8:00 am – 12:00 pmQueen Emma Clinics - Tuesdays 10:00 am – 4:00 pmEmPower Health - Monday & Friday 10:00 am – 4:00 pmThe Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu After Hours Clinic - Monday – Friday 5:00 pm – 9:00 pmThe Queen’s Health Care Centers – Kahala - Thursday – Friday 10:00 am – 4:00 pmFor more information, visit: covid.queens.org/vaccine Queen's Health System Local Kaiser Permanente hosting community vaccination events on Oahu By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Queens Health Vaccination Immunology Medicine Hospital Heath Clinic Vaccine Oahu More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 6 new COVID-related deaths, 5,768 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated May 11, 2022 News Kauai's COVID-19 positivity rate continues to be the highest in the state Updated Feb 15, 2022 COVID-19 US coronavirus surge could peak later this month, expert says, but the next few weeks are critical Updated Jan 10, 2022 COVID-19 8 new COVID-related deaths, 1,327 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated May 20, 2022 COVID-19 Here's how to get free antiviral medicine if you test positive for Covid-19 Mar 8, 2022 News President and CEO of the 'Healthcare Association of Hawaii' Hilton Raethel joins KITV to discuss COVID surge Updated Dec 25, 2021 Recommended for you