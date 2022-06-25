 Skip to main content
Queens Heath kicks off COVID-19 vaccinations for keiki

The littlest members of our community are getting vaccinated.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The littlest members of our community are getting vaccinated.

The Queen’s Health System started vaccinating kids six months to four years old this week. 

Queens Health had a soft launch on Wednesday, for Oahu residents with clinics only offering the Pfizer vaccine- which is the three dose series.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and can be made by calling 808-691-2222 with the following vaccination sites on Oahu:

  • Queen’s Medicine Pediatrics Clinic - Wednesdays & 2nd/4th Saturdays 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • Queen Emma Clinics - Tuesdays 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
  • EmPower Health - Monday & Friday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
  • The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu After Hours Clinic - Monday – Friday 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
  • The Queen’s Health Care Centers – Kahala - Thursday – Friday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

For more information, visit: covid.queens.org/vaccine

