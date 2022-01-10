Queen's Health Blaisdell vaccination clinic to continue extended hours operations

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest swell will produce seas of 10 to 12 feet,
increasing to 12 to 16 feet by tonight into Tuesday.
* WHERE...All windward waters, most channels, and Kauai Leeward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Queen’s Health vaccination clinic at the Blaisdell Center will continue operating on extended hours in order to keep up with community demand.
In a press release issued Monday, health officials said their goal in keeping the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Blaisdell Center Pikake Room open longer is to continue making vaccinations as easily accessible as possible.
The clinic is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vaccinations can be made by appointment or on a walk-in basis. For more information or to make an appointment visit covid.queens.org/vaccine or call 808-691-2222.
Queen’s Health also operates vaccinations clinics in these other locations
Queen’s Medical Center – West Oahu
Tuesday through Sunday – 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital
Wednesday and Friday
7 a.m. to 11 a.m. (ages 12+)
12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Ages 5-11)
Molokai General Hospital
Monday through Friday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (By appointment only)