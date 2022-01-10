 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest swell will produce seas of 10 to 12 feet,
increasing to 12 to 16 feet by tonight into Tuesday.

* WHERE...All windward waters, most channels, and Kauai Leeward
Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Queen's Health Blaisdell vaccination clinic to continue extended hours operations

  • Updated
  • 0
CDC backs FDA's decision to reduce time between primary series and booster dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine

A 13-year-old newly vaccinated against COVID-19 shows his bandage at a pop-up vaccination site on June 5, 2021 in the Jackson Heights neighborhood in the Queens borough in New York City.

 Scott Heins/Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Queen’s Health vaccination clinic at the Blaisdell Center will continue operating on extended hours in order to keep up with community demand.

In a press release issued Monday, health officials said their goal in keeping the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Blaisdell Center Pikake Room open longer is to continue making vaccinations as easily accessible as possible.

The clinic is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vaccinations can be made by appointment or on a walk-in basis. For more information or to make an appointment visit covid.queens.org/vaccine or call 808-691-2222.

Queen’s Health also operates vaccinations clinics in these other locations

Queen’s Medical Center – West Oahu

Tuesday through Sunday – 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital

Wednesday and Friday

  • 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. (ages 12+)
  • 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Ages 5-11)

Molokai General Hospital

Monday through Friday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (By appointment only)

Tags

Recommended for you