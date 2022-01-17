Potential booster shot requirement for Hawaii's Safe Travels Program receives mixed reactions

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There have been official discussions about adding the COVID-19 booster shot as a requirement for the state's Safe Travels Program. Right now, people coming into the islands can by-pass the mandatory five-day quarantine if they're fully-vaccinated or provide a negative coronavirus test result before their flight.
Like everything during the pandemic, there's mixed reactions. KITV4 talked to about a dozen visitors in Waikiki. Half the people agreed the booster addition is a great idea, the other half, not so much. While everyone we spoke with was fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, some believe adding the extra shot to the requirements will deter people from coming to the islands.
"If you want to get the vaccine, go ahead. If you don't, you should have that choice. It's America, freedom of speech, freedom of choice and we should live by that," Riley Nyhlen, a visitor from Buffalo, New York, said .
For some tourists, Hawaii's COVID-19 precautions give them peace of mind.
"I felt really safe around here because yeah, the reason is we're vaccinated and all of us are vaccinated," Lucio Woods, a visitor from New York, said.
The opinions are so split, there's even differences between a father and his daughter.
"Obviously you want to make sure while you're traveling the streets around here, there's a lot of people visiting, I'm all for it," Joe Donoghue, a visitor from Canada, said.
"With people who are immune compromised for example, I think it's great for them but for people, I think they could've fought it off themselves," Laura Fraser, a visitor from Canada, said.
On Maui, Mayor Michael Victorino announced the definition of being fully vaccinated will include the booster shot, that's expected to take effect on January 24.
Nicole Tam has been with KITV4 Island News since 2017. She's a proud graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa (Go Bows!) When she's not at work, she enjoys visiting new restaurants with family and friends.