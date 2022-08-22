 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.A south swell (190 degrees) will continue to produce advisory
level surf for south facing shores. The large surf will continue
through the afternoon.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Pfizer and BioNTech seek FDA authorization for updated Covid-19 booster

  • 0
Pfizer and BioNTech seek FDA authorization for updated Covid-19 booster

Pfizer and BioNTech seek FDA authorization for an updated Covid-19 booster. Pictured is a Covid-19 vaccination and testing site in Los Angeles on May 5.

 Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted their application to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of their bivalent Covid-19 vaccine for use in people age 12 and older, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

This updated formulation will combine the original vaccine with one that targets Omicron sublineages BA.4 and BA.5, and would be administered as a 30 microgram dose.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK