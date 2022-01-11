 Skip to main content

People who call for EMS on Oahu might experience longer wait times

  • Updated
  • 0
EMS

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A plea from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) first responders. They are responding to hundreds of 911 calls per day as COVID-19 cases continue to climb on Oahu.

"We're overworked, we're tired, we're trying our best but it is exhausting," Sunny Fitzgerald, Honolulu EMS paramedic, said.

Because of the volume of calls, there are longer wait times.

Many hospitals on the island are jammed, EMS crews says they often has to wait more than 20 minutes until they can drop off their patient and head to the next call.

EMS Chief Chris Sloman says it would help if people only call 911 for life-threatening medical emergencies. Like many agencies, his department is facing a 10% staffing shortage.

Crews respond to every call, that becomes a challenge when people call for things that don't really require paramedic help.

"Families are calling because they already have a known positive case in their household and another family member show similar symptoms so they call us for advice. Or for a test, which we don't provide. All we can try to do is educate them and guide them in the right pathway," Fitzgerald said.

Paramedics and EMTs are supposed to service their assigned districts. The increased demand lately has forced crews to serve other neighborhoods. Fitzgerald is with the Makiki station but she's not there during most of her work day.

"We can go to Kaneohe, Kailua, Kapolei, Waianae, and vice versa. Those units can come into our area to help out. We try to help each other out as best we can," Fitzgerald said.

Besides longer wait times, crews de-contaminate ambulances after every call, that cleaning procedure takes about 20 minutes after each call.

"Our paramedics are super human, our EMTs are super human. But they're still human and these protocols do take time, especially the decontamination which they take very seriously," Dr. Jim Ireland, Honolulu Emergency Services Department director, said.

So when should someone call 911? Crews say when someone is having a heart attack or because of car accidents or other medical emergency that requires immediate assistance.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

