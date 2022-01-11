People who call for EMS on Oahu might experience longer wait times

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North to northeast winds up to 25 knots, except north in
Maalaea Bay. Seas 10 to 15 feet, subsiding 8 to 12 feet
Wednesday, in waters exposed to large west northwest swells
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Maui
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel
and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Crews respond to every call, that becomes a challenge when people call for things that don't really require paramedic help.
"Families are calling because they already have a known positive case in their household and another family member show similar symptoms so they call us for advice. Or for a test, which we don't provide. All we can try to do is educate them and guide them in the right pathway," Fitzgerald said.
Paramedics and EMTs are supposed to service their assigned districts. The increased demand lately has forced crews to serve other neighborhoods. Fitzgerald is with the Makiki station but she's not there during most of her work day.
"We can go to Kaneohe, Kailua, Kapolei, Waianae, and vice versa. Those units can come into our area to help out. We try to help each other out as best we can," Fitzgerald said.
Besides longer wait times, crews de-contaminate ambulances after every call, that cleaning procedure takes about 20 minutes after each call.
"Our paramedics are super human, our EMTs are super human. But they're still human and these protocols do take time, especially the decontamination which they take very seriously," Dr. Jim Ireland, Honolulu Emergency Services Department director, said.
So when should someone call 911? Crews say when someone is having a heart attack or because of car accidents or other medical emergency that requires immediate assistance.
