Passengers aboard cruise ship with COVID infections 'feel perfectly safe,' praise boat's safety measures

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A cruise ship carrying COVID-19-positive passengers has been docked at Pier 2 in Honolulu as of Wednesday morning.
The boat, Koningsdam, is the fourth cruise to arrive on O'ahu since the beginning of the year and is operating at half capacity with 1,477 passengers onboard.
While not reported publicly or to passengers, ship heads are required to disclose the number of passengers infected with COVID-19 to the Departments of Health and Transportation, as well as the Coast Guard.
Ann Hart, one of the passengers, told KITV4 that ship staff notified them the number of COVID-19 infections is "miniscule in proportion to the entire population," of the boat.
"Anyone who tests positive cannot come off the ship. That's a part of the port agreement," Dept. of Transportation spokesperson Jai Cunningham said. "So you would have to quarantine for five days, the ships are only staying in port about a day or so."
Under the port agreement with state and county leaders, anyone onboard who needs to be hospitalized will be transported and cared for at the ship's expense.
Hart said she "feels perfectly safe" on the Koningsdam because of the ship's safety protocols, such as requiring masks in common indoor areas, as well as mandating vaccination records and negative COVID-19 test results 48 hours before departure.
"They tested us all over again before we got on the ship and then they tested us again about two or three days later, they tested everybody on the ship again," passenger Barbara Veres said.
Under the port agreement, all cruise ships must dock in Honolulu before traveling to neighboring islands.
Koningsdam is expected to depart for Maui on Thursday night, then travel to Hawai'i Island and Kaua'i.
According to the Dept. of Transportation, two more cruise ships are expected to arrive on O'ahu next week.