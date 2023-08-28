Parents urged to get children vaccinated as COVID-19 skyrockets in midst of Maui wildfires

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITY THURSDAY...
.Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and lower humidity
could produce critical fire weather conditions Thursday. It is
important to note that the winds for this event WILL NOT be
comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event, where wind
gusts of over 60 mph were observed.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD
AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph.
Strongest wind gusts will be downwind of terrain.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
Weather Alert
...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING AFTERNOON HIGH TIDES THROUGH
WEDNESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours during the daily peak tides through
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Covid-19 is on the rise again as the world approaches the fourth virus season since the coronavirus arrived on the scene.
Miscovich said the number of positive cases across the state has to be at least six times higher than what the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports. A year ago, people were testing at home and those numbers were not counted. Now, people are not testing at all.
Miscovich said health officials on Maui are aware that the virus is spreading aggressively there.
“There is a new dangerous variant that is similar to delta. It has more than 30 mutations on the top of that spike protein which attaches to our cells,” said Dr. Miscovich.
Variant BA 2.86 has not been reported in Hawaii.
Hospitals are seeing more children getting hospitalized as the COVID-19 case count goes up and those are the kids that are not vaccinated.
Dr. Phillip Verhoef from UH John A. Burns School of Medicine said it is time to take action now that the 2023-34 school year has begun.
“A lot of parents are afraid of new vaccines and they don’t want to experiment with their kids however we’ve given billions of doses of these vaccines to all ages and there are no complications,” said Dr. Verhoef.
Both Verhoef and Miscovich encourage parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible and stay up to date on the newest boosters as they become available.
When it comes to masks and other restrictions, doctors believe that is a decision for DOE and the schools themselves.