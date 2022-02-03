Pandemic disaster preparedness BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Feb 3, 2022 Feb 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - State lawmakers continue to push eight proposals during this legislative session that would help protect Hawaii during the pandemic.The "House Committee on Pandemic & Disaster Preparedness" discussed on Thursday related to pandemic leave.HB2501 would provide paid leave for certain employees that are required to stay home from work due to COVID-19 exposure.Those workers would also be required to test within three days of exposure and show a negative test result. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pandemic Preparedness Lawmaker House Committee Medicine Work More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 Supreme Court appears poised to block Biden's vaccine and testing rules for businesses Jan 7, 2022 COVID-19 Biden warns of winter of 'severe illness and death' for unvaccinated due to Omicron Updated Dec 16, 2021 COVID-19 3 new COVID-related deaths, 169 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Nov 28, 2021 News How to prepare for another winter of Covid-19? An expert weighs in Nov 17, 2021 COVID-19 'We need it': Honolulu hosts first large event since beginning of the pandemic Updated Nov 26, 2021 COVID-19 Potential booster shot requirement for Hawaii's Safe Travels Program receives mixed reactions Updated Jan 18, 2022 Recommended for you