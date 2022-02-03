 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pandemic disaster preparedness

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) - State lawmakers continue to push eight proposals during this legislative session that would help protect Hawaii during the pandemic.

The "House Committee on Pandemic & Disaster Preparedness" discussed on Thursday related to pandemic leave.

HB2501 would provide paid leave for certain employees that are required to stay home from work due to COVID-19 exposure.

Those workers would also be required to test within three days of exposure and show a negative test result.