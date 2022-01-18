Orders accepted for free COVID-19 test kits provided by the federal government

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The federal government is taking orders for its free at-home COVID-19 test kits ahead of its official launch date Tuesday. President Joe Biden's administration bought one billion tests for people living in the U.S.
By Kaitlan Collins, Maegan Vazquez and Tami Luhby, CNN
Some people in Hawaii reported running into issues, such as once they enter their address into the system, the website shows an order has already been placed from that location. Despite some hiccups, most people believe these tests are much needed.
Anyone living in the U.S. can order tests from COVIDtest.gov. Each household qualifies for four tests.
Critics say a challenge is increasing access for people in rural communities.
"I'm also concerned there's only four tests allowed per address. As you know, many of our families here in Hawaii live in multigenerational homes, we have many more than four people living in a household. We'd like to have people testing more frequently instead of one time basis," Darrah Kauhane, Project Vision Hawaii executive director, said.
The White House reports it takes up to 12 days before the kits ship. Congressman Kai Kahele believes it's a wake up call for counties to stock up local supply.
"We have record cases across the state and all of our counties and we're behind the bar curve," Kahele said. "We're in a crisis now. We need as many test kits to be available to Hawaii's families and we also need the state to have a strategic test pile of rapid test kits."
Other lawmakers also support the program's expansion as Hawaii continues to see thousands of new Coronavirus infections per day.
"I think it's a good solid start because after all, we're seeing shortages of test kits in stores and otherwise available throughout the entire country," U.S. Rep. Ed Case, said.
The White House is expected to launch a call-line to help people access the ordering website. Federal representatives are also working with local organizations to help high-risk communities get test kits.
Nicole Tam has been with KITV4 Island News since 2017. She's a proud graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa (Go Bows!) When she's not at work, she enjoys visiting new restaurants with family and friends.