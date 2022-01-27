Oahu's 50% capacity restriction on large gatherings will expire on Jan. 31

The restriction applied to large indoor events with 1,000 or more in attendance. It was implemented on Jan. 10 as COVID-19 cases surged and test positivity rose above 20% on Oahu.
“With daily case counts at their crest and beginning to decline, we have decided not to extend this restriction,” Blangiardi said in his announcement that the restrictions would be ending.
Cases on Oahu have been on a downward trajectory – down 33% over the last 14 days, according to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH). On Jan. 27, Honolulu County recorded 1,424 new COVID-19 cases.
“We will continue to remain nimble and respond appropriately, however we are encouraged by the ongoing efforts in our community. Soon we are expected have 500,000 people in the state with their booster shot and that number continues to grow,” Blangiardi said.
There have been 50,950 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 7,406 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 386 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 486,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot – 55.3% of the eligible population.
“I acknowledge and thank the people of our community for making smart personal choices for themselves and their families. It's thanks to your efforts that we can adapt and allow the large indoor capacity restriction to sunset,” Blangiardi said.
