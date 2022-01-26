Oahu Interscholastic Association Reverses Spectator Restriction; fans allowed Jan. 31

After just 28 days of silent stands-- The Oahu Interscholastic Association announcing spactators are once again allowed to support their student athletes-- live and in person.
"It's a lot different when your parents are there," explained Roosevelt's head basketball coach, Steven Hathaway. We've done what we can so parents can at least watch from home, but it's not the same. You want to be at the gym supporting your child. "
In just the one month alone, more than 31-hundred Oahu residents signed their names to an online petition calling for the reversal of the spectator restrictions.
Over the course of the pandemic coaches in the prep sports world admit they've struggled to keep up with the constantly changing guidelines.
"You know one week you'll be like okay, fans can come if they're vaccinated-- and then you know, no spectators, confessed Mckinley Highschool's head women's soccer coach, Tori Abraham. "For the players, they're all confused too, but I guess we just learn to go with the flow."
The OIA shared their message of appreciation to the teams' flexibility-- OIA Executive Directori, Raymond Fujino saying-- "I think from the oia standpoint we appreciate the public's understanding and support through this whole time."
Wednesday's announcement comes as the winter sports season has already passed the halfway mark.
The majority of those games were played spectatorless.
Still, an air of gratitude from the students athletes who say, even if it's just one game, they're excited to compete in front of the ones they love.
"It cheers you up to have people watching you, and it just gives you motivation to keep going." explained Mckinley senior, Kaile Martin.
The OIA updated spectator policy takes effect Monday, January 31. Fans will still be required to provide proof of vaccination to gain entry to any on campus event.