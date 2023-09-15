New COVID-19 vaccines are now in Hawaii

“This is a really opportune time for the new vaccine to be coming out especially for Hawaii, where we were seeing one of the larger surges in the country from July through early September. So this is the perfect time to have those new shots available,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, State Epidemiologist and Disease Outbreak Control Division Chief.
For those who have missed or never received a previous vaccine or booster, you can still get this new vaccine.
“We're still highly recommending everyone who has not been vaccinated to get this. Now they would go through a minimum of a two shot series, and the younger kids at the younger kids dosing could go up to three shots,” said Dr. Scott Miscovich, Premier Medical Group President and CEO.
Since the vaccines are no longer being given out through the government, you'll need your medical insurance to cover the cost. For those uninsured, the CDC's Bridge Access Program will provide a vaccine at no cost.
“They have signed up the pharmacies locally to be participants with that as well as the FQHC's which are the health centers. So if you don't have insurance, or you're having a really hard time thinking about paying a copayment that could be associated with it, you should seek out the pharmacy or the federally qualified health insurance centers (FQHC) to get the vaccination, where there will be no charge,” said Miscovich.
To get a vaccine, call your physician or a pharmacy to make an appointment. And double check with them to make sure their shipment of the vaccine has in fact arrived.
However, if you’ve recently gotten COVID or a previous COVID vaccine or booster, the DOH said you should wait three months to get the new vaccine.