New Covid-19 quarantine facility to serve City and County of Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Monday, January 31, the city announced it would redirect efforts at its newly built West Loch Modular Housing facility to serve COVID-19 patients.
It comes the state's isolation program was suspended at the end of 2021.
City leaders and collaborators on the project-- telling me the need for residential quarantine facilities-- still very much a priority.
"Right now we have far more people than we can accomodate with shelter, explained Aloha United Way representative, Lisa Kimura, "Households up to 15 or more people are calling us, we also have a lot of people people coming out of congregate housing."
Completing construction just days ago, the West Loch modular housing facility was originally built to provide more low income housing options to Honolulu residents.
Now however, the 58 room facility will serve as a makeshift isolation center.
26 of those rooms being made immediately available for patient move in.
"For at least the next weeks, maybe month or two, we will potentially need some more quarantine beds-- and so that's why we opened this up," continued Dr. Jim Ireland.
Hopes are to also to help offset hospital capacity concerns .
Priority will be given to discharged patients who aren't able to return home.
Funding for facility operations-- comes from federal tax dollars.
That money will be used to provide meals to patients, fund staff and other support services.
Quarantine patients will be housed for 5 day increments.
Only when the need declines-- will the city begin to consider pursuing its original intention of opening up for low income individuals.