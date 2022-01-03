Offers go here

New COVID-19 isolation and quarantine policy takes effect in Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0
hotel isolation

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- January 3 is the first day of a shortened COVID-19 isolation and quarantine policy in Hawaii. Instead of 10 days, people who test positive for the coronavirus will isolate for at least five days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the original guidance more than a week ago, citing more knowledge about the virus and the Omicron variant. A critic of the shortened quarantine period believes more layers of protection are needed.

Dr. Tim Brown, epidemiologist with the East West Center, has been vocal about his disapproval of the new measures. He believes this change will contribute to more COVID-19 infections.

Brown believes COVID-19 testing should be part of the isolation and quarantine process.

"It should be two tests, rapid tests, not PCR tests. The rapid test actually detects whether you're infectious. It's looking for a high viral load," Brown said.

Brown says the two tests should be taken 24 hours apart. He also believes improvement is needed to accessing test kits.

"We pay $24 for two tests. In the UK, the government pretty much gives them away for free. You just request it and the government sends it to your home," Brown said. "It's beyond the means of most people to pay $24 for two tests. If they have to do that for an entire week, we're talking $60 to $70."

People who are vaccinated or received a COVID-19 booster shot do not need to quarantine if they're exposed but should wear a mask for 10 days and get tested on day five. Without vaccinations, people exposed should quarantine for five days and also get tested on day five.

Since counties regained control of isolation units, Kauai County confirmed it will continue to offer isolation facilities to residents in need on a limited basis.

On Oahu, the city has an agreement with Harbor Arms in Aiea as a quarantine facility, that building has 30 rooms. Because of the increase in infections, a spokesperson with the city says it's possible additional criteria will be established to prioritize intake.

