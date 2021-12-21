More COVID-19 Omicron worries as people count down to Christmas

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As people count down to Christmas, there's increased worry about the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19. The demand for coronavirus tests has also increased dramatically as infection rates rise.
In a memo to Gov. David Ige and Department of Health Director Dr. Libby Char, Lt. Gov. Josh Green is recommending testing events and mass booster clinics before Christmas. He believes those steps are critical to prevent a surge in cases after the holidays.
Dr. Green says he's working with healthcare providers to host pop-up testing clinics.
"A singular site you can drive in and drive out makes a lot of sense. It's easy in most cases to set up a tent or that kind of circumstance," Green said.
He also believes it's time to bring back mass-vaccination sites to administer booster shots. So far, 22% of the population received a booster shot.
In response, the Department of Health (DOH) reports coronavirus vaccines, including boosters are readily available. This month, there's 516 vaccination locations across the state.
At the doctors of Waikiki, co-founder Dr. Alan Wu says his team is administering around 150 COVID-19 tests per day and positive results are coming back every 30 minutes this week.
"We're seeing breakthrough infections through vaccinated or even boosted individuals," Wu said.
With all the tests on the market, Wu says home-test kits are a good place to start when used correctly.
"Most people don't tend to do the test correctly at home. They don't go far enough, they don't leave it there long enough," Wu said.
He says if a person is symptomatic, the molecular PCR test is more appropriate.
Many Long's Drugs locations on Oahu sold out of at-home COVID tests. A spokesperson with the company issued the following statement to KITV4:
"We continue to work around the clock to provide our stores with inventory of the five over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 tests we offer: Abbott BinaxNOW, Acon FlowFlex, Quidel Quickvue, Ellume, and Pixel by LabCorp. To ensure equitable access to tests both in store and digitally, we've added a limit of six test kits per purchase. Due to a recent surge in demand, and to retain community-based access to tests in our stores, there may be temporary out-of-stocks for these products on CVS.com. We're committed to providing families with protection and peace of mind during the holiday season, and we continue to offer access to lab-based testing with results available in 1-2 days or rapid COVID-19 testing at more than 4,800 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide."