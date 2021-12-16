Offers go here

More COVID-19 hospitalizations expected due to holiday parties and rapid spread of Omicron variant

  • Updated
  • 0
Coronavirus Generic
CDC

Despite eased restrictions this holiday season, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said now's really not the time to have large gatherings.

"Don't wait for the for the government officials to tell you to have smaller gatherings. Just choose to have smaller gatherings with your family or be outdoors," he said. "If you have a big Christmas party and people aren't vaccinated or not boosted, you're gonna see a lot of spread. And I don't want to see that because two weeks later, the hospital numbers will go up." 

The warning signs are clear -- with Omicron now in the mix, a huge increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate in the last week alone.

"Those are the two variables that definitely stand out in this last 10 days. And that tells us something," Green said. "As we saw the surge -- modest surge -- which is now going up from Thanksgiving, we will have the same but worse over Christmas if we're not careful."

Green said the season could be especially devastating for the unvaccinated.

He advised getting tested for the virus before attending holiday parties.

"Definitely if you have not been fully vaccinated, do get a test before you go and have a gathering because though most people are just having mild symptoms, it will affect our kupuna if they happen to get sick."

Hospitals numbers have remained the same, but there's typically a two-week delay in hospitalizations after infection.

Green continues to urge people to get a booster shot now and to wear masks when gathering to stop the spread.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

