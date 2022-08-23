 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moderna seeks FDA authorization for updated Covid-19 booster

  • 0
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for updated Covid-19 booster

A health worker draws the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as she prepares to administer the spring booster also known as fourth jab to a person at a vaccination clinic.

 Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AP

Moderna submitted its application to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its updated Covid-19 vaccine booster for use in people age 18 and older the company said in a news release on Tuesday.

This updated formulation is a bivalent vaccine that will combine the original vaccine with one that targets Omicron sublineages BA.4 and BA.5, and would be administered as a 50 microgram dose.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK