Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants

Moderna says its updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. Displayed is the Moderna logo on January 12, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

 Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty Images/FILE

Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated "significantly higher" neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot.

The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna's original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

