Moderna files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer and BioNTech over mRNA Covid-19 vaccines

On August 26, Moderna filed patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer and BioNTech "for infringing patents central to (its) mRNA technology platform".

 Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AP

Moderna on Friday filed patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer and BioNTech "for infringing patents central to (its) mRNA technology platform," the company said in a news release Friday.

"Moderna believes that Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty infringes patents Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016 covering Moderna's foundational mRNA technology. This groundbreaking technology was critical to the development of Moderna's own mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax. Pfizer and BioNTech copied this technology, without Moderna's permission, to make Comirnaty," the news release said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

