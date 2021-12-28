Maui County to give out thousands of at-home COVID-19 testing kits

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Southeast
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The BinaxNOW at-home testing kit provides test results in 15 minutes, according to county officials.
“We ordered these take-home test kits in anticipation of another outbreak of COVID-19, and this distribution is aimed at providing our residents with a fast and easy way to see if they have the virus and need to isolate at home,” Victorino said in a press release.
Maui County, like all other Hawaiian Islands, has seen a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks, driven by the extremely contagious omicron variant. On Dec. 28, the test positivity rate for the county climbed to 9.0%. The verall test positivity rate for Hawaii is 12.2%.
“The Omicron variant is highly contagious, and we need everyone’s help to identify positive cases early and slow the spread of the virus,” Victorino said.
A few hundred kits will also be provided to Molokai and Lanai residents at a later date, officials said.