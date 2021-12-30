Maui County revises definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include COVID booster shot

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui County is changing the definition of “fully vaccinated” against coronavirus to include the booster shot.
Patrons of businesses like gyms, restaurants, and bars will be required to show proof that they have received their booster shot or have tested negative for COVID-19. The new rule, signed into law by Mayor Michael Victorino on Thursday, goes into effect on Jan. 8, 2022.
A copy of Maui’s revised emergency rules is included at the bottom of this article.
The rule applies for use of indoor facilities. Residents and visitors can still dine outdoors or get takeout without having a vaccination card, Victorino said.
“Our rules reflect the changing conditions during this ongoing pandemic, and the need to protect the health and safety of our residents,” Victorino said.
Maui County is the first county in the state to update the definition of fully vaccinated to include the booster shot. The decision was made on the same day the state posted the single-highest count of new COVID cases (3,484) since the pandemic began. Maui reported 334 new COVID cases on Thursday.
