Maui County pushes back revised COVID vaccination order to Jan. 24

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A doctor loads a dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine into a syringe, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass.
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui County is delaying implementation of its updated emergency order changing the definition of "fully vaccinated" to people who have received a booster shot.
The revised order, first announced on Dec. 30, 2021, was supposed to go into effect on Jan. 8, but Mayor Michael Victorino said he has chosen to delay implementation for just over two weeks to make sure everyone who is eligible to receive a booster dose has time to get it. The rule will now go into effect on Jan. 24.
“The good news is that most medical providers are seeing a noticeable increase in demand for booster shots in Maui County for people of all ages,” Victorino said in a press release. “Many parents are eager to get additional protection for their teens. Postponing the effective date will give residents and providers additional time to respond to the CDC’s new guidance.”
Maui County is still the only county in the state to update the definition of fully vaccinated to include the booster shot. County health officials said the revision to include the booster was made as COVID cases continue to rise all over the state.
“I want to thank everyone who is stepping up to protect themselves, their families and our wider community by getting a booster shot. I also thank the many businesses that are hosting booster shot clinics on their properties to help employees and their families. Given the highly contagious nature of the omicron variant, boosters are the best way to prevent our healthcare facilities from being overwhelmed,” Victorino added.