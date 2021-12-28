Many University of Hawaii students will start spring semester with online classes due to COVID surge

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Southeast
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All 10 campuses of the University of Hawaii will temporarily move many spring in-person courses to online. The online courses are scheduled to only last the first two weeks of the semester due to the COVID-19 surge.
Only courses that can be “effectively taught online” will be impacted, according to university officials. UH President David Lassner announced the move in an email to students, faculty and staff.
“We are not changing course modalities but merely making this adjustment to maximize the safety of our campuses including those who may be returning from another island or farther,” Lassner said in the announcement. “We are disappointed to take this action but believe it is appropriate to protect the health and safety of our students and employees.”
Officials say UH campuses will remain open during the two-week period; that includes residence halls at UH Mānoa and UH Hilo. On-campus services will also remain available during normally scheduled hours, officials said.
There have been a total of 315 COVID-19 cases reported within the UH system -- 48 of those cases were diagnosed in the last two weeks.
In-person courses are scheduled to return on January 24.