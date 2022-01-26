 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mandated COVID-19 booster deadline looms for BYU Hawaii students

  • Updated
  • 0
BYU Hawaii Students Await Booster Mandate

BYU students face their second vaccine mandate in one year

LAIE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For the second time in a year, BYU Hawaii students have been told they must take the COVID-19 vaccine or else risk being barred from further enrollment.

Last summer, the primary series of vaccines was mandated by BYU Hawaii's President Council. The CDC still references the primary series in its definition for "fully vaccinated."

BYU Hawaii as of late January was the only university on the islands requiring its student body to take the vaccine booster. BYU is not requiring vaccination on their mainland campuses.

While many told us they were embracing the concept of Kokua to join in on the collective effort to keep COVID cases low in Hawaii, some questioned the booster mandate's relative utility. A student studying medicine and public health, Ashley Wasson, says she supports vaccination efforts and the push to achieve herd immunity.

"But our kapuna really need to be the ones to probably receive it the most - not saying forced - they are the ones most at risk. Our keiki and people my age shouldn’t necessarily be pushed to have the mandate because we aren’t the ones being drastically effected by it," Wasson added.

Many told KITV4 if the booster effort meant continuing with in-person learning over online classes, they were willing to abide by the mandate.

A BYU Hawaii representative told KITV4 that students may always apply for an exemption to the COVID-19 booster. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you