 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...

.An arriving south swell today will elevate south-facing shore
surf to advisory levels through early Thursday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...8 to 12 foot surf.

* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.

&&

Man, woman arrested after 6-hour standoff in Hilo

  • Updated
  • 0
Hilo Standoff 5/2

From left: Jason Leroy Kime and Luwika Hauanio

 Courtesy: Hawaii Island Police Department

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police arrested a man after a 6-hour standoff at a self-storage business in Hilo on Tuesday. A woman was also arrested at the scene after police say she used a stolen car to ram a police cruiser.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Kalanikoa Street in Hilo. Police were following up on a tip that 36-year-old Jason Leroy Kime of Oahu was at the storage facility.

Big Island police responding to incident in Hilo, close portion of Kalanikoa Street

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred