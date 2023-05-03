Man, woman arrested after 6-hour standoff in Hilo

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
.An arriving south swell today will elevate south-facing shore
surf to advisory levels through early Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...8 to 12 foot surf.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police arrested a man after a 6-hour standoff at a self-storage business in Hilo on Tuesday. A woman was also arrested at the scene after police say she used a stolen car to ram a police cruiser.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Kalanikoa Street in Hilo. Police were following up on a tip that 36-year-old Jason Leroy Kime of Oahu was at the storage facility.
Kime was wanted on two outstanding warrants for a series of violent offenses – one a home invasion on April 20 and the other a home burglary and car theft on April 21, both in Hilo, according to police.
Officers were able to confirm that Kime was at the storage business, but when they tried to contact him, they say he made verbal threats before locking and barricading himself inside a storage unit.
Because of the threats Kime had made, police called its Special Response Team and crisis negotiators, and cordoned off the area to residents while the situation unfolded.
During the standoff, police say Kime managed to break through the drywall of the storage until and gained access to two additional storage bays. Around 11:30 p.m., with negotiations failing, officers with the Special Response Team entered the storage facility and arrested Kime.
During the incident, police say a friend of Kime’s who was on the property, 30-year-old Luwika Hauanio of Hilo, drove a stolen vehicle and intentionally crashed it into an officer’s subsidized police car. Hauanio was arrested a short time later. No one was injured in the crash.
Both Kime and Hauanio are facing several charges related to Tuesday night’s incident and several other incidents, police said.
This case remains under investigation. Authorities say they are working to obtain search warrants for the stolen car and for the storage until Kime was holed up inside.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.