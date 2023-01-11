 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 14 to 18 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Seas, all coastal waters. Winds, typical windier areas
of Maui County and Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...

An extra-large northwest swell moving through the islands could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in exposed
harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances.

Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.

Long Covid resolves within year for many with mild Covid, study says

Long Covid is a debilitating condition that can include breathing problems, brain fog, chronic coughing and overwhelming fatigue.

 Ol'ga Efimova/EyeEm/Getty Images

The majority of long Covid symptoms resolve within the first year after infection for people with mild cases of Covid-19, according to a large study conducted in Israel.

"Mild disease does not lead to serious or chronic long term morbidity in the vast majority of patients," said study coauthor Barak Mizrahi, a senior researcher at KI Research Institute in Kfar Malal, via email.

