Local Reaction to the Extended Mask Mandate at Airports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Biden administration announced Wednesday it is extending the nationwide mask requirement for public transit for another 15 days as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, it is extending the order, which was set to expire on April 18, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.
KITV-4 was at the Daniel K Inouye Airport, with reaction from locals and visitors to this 2 week extension. This mask mandate means that anyone coming to the Daniel K Inouye airport or any of the major airports in Hawaii, You will need to continue wearing a mask on on airport property. Even though state dropped the indoor mask mandate, at the airport, the TSA Executive Order, overrides all of that.
So everyone will need to wear a mask here, as you have been doing. The mask mandate is the most visible government restriction to control the pandemic and the most controversial. A surge of abusive and violent incidents on airplanes have been disputes over mask wearing.
Jai Cunningham, State Department of Transportation says, "Also understand, that whether it be an airline employee, or an employee at the airport, when they ask you please put your mask on. Know that this is not their mandate, they are simply following orders. This is a federal mandate that has to be followed. Even if you come from a state or a city that doesn’t have that masking requirement, when you are in the airport any of our airports, you are expected to still have that mask on.“
Lydia Belshe is a Big Island Resident “I think It’s crazy, trying to control a lot of people, if you’re sick and not feeling well, I think it’s up to everybody to decide whether they want to wear the mask for their own safety or people around them. But I don’t think it’s something that should be forced on us. “
But some visitors do not mind wearing face coverings, Elke Crepaz is a visitor from Austria, “For me it’s really usual to wear the mask, I’m from Austria and Austria was really strict during the pandemic so, for me it’s not bad for me that it is extended. But as a traveler it would be nice to have it not for the holiday feeling. “
Kyle Feldenkreiss is visiting from New York “You might as well keep it going a little while longer, It’s easy to wear a mask, it’s uncomfortable, but sometimes things are uncomfortable but you have to do what is the right thing." The bottom line, anyone on airport property needs to continue wearing a mask from now until May 3, 2022.