'Lei Day' celebrations are back in Honolulu for the first time since 2019

  • Updated
  • 0
may day 1

HONOLULU (KITV4) - May Day, or “Lei Day” as it is known in Hawaii, is a statewide celebration of the Aloha Spirit and it is a cultural tradition that goes back to decades.

People celebrate with flowers, hula and music. This day has evolved into parades, lei contests, and presenting them at royal courts. Royal courts consist of a “lei queen” and many princesses representing each island, its color, and flower.

may day 2

“I have the opportunity as lei queen to get to select the color. Being the 93rd lei queen, my color is red this year, so I’m keeping it with the royal traditions,” said Natalie Brown Ah Quin.

The city and county host the largest Lei Day event at Queen Kapiolani Park in Waikiki but this day is recognized all across the islands.

may day court

“We have followed this tradition for 93 years and we are still following our Hawaiian culture. It’s incredible to see people come out every year and not let this tradition die,” said Ah Quin.

Three time Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a says this year's celebration is very important. He said Hawaiians need to come back and show that love, music and culture is alive although the ability to celebrate it was put on hold.

“Music is medicine for the world to hear and to heal especially during the pandemic. We all don’t like the word ‘COVID’ and ‘pandemic’ but the goal is to bring us together. I feel that music allowed me to continue to do what I love which is being a servant leader for community and for Hawaii," Pe’a said.

A large turnout is expected in Queen Kapiolani Park this weekend, the first since 2019.

