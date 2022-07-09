Legislation introduced that urges DOE to end mask mandate in schools

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi introduced Resolution 22- 165 that urges the Hawaii Department of Education to end its mask mandate for public schools.
The statewide mask mandate ended more than three months ago followed by the federal mandate on public transportation. Councilmember Tsuneyoshi said forcing children to continue to wear masks in schools is confusing and hinders their academic and psychological skills.
“It is really concerning for a lot of parents whose children have respiratory problems. In addition to medical issues, wearing a mask all day affects and impairs their emotional, cognitive and social growth. Children deserve to be on the path we’re on, which is forward,” said Tsuneyoshi.
She said schools should instead focus on increasing hand sanitation centers, proper ventilation in classrooms and keeping equipment clean and disinfected.
Many parents said the DOE should give students and their families the choice.
"I think they should be optional because the kids aren’t wearing them properly anyway. They’re keeping them on in ineffective ways which serves no purpose,” said Daniel Carter, a parent.
"We no longer require our kids to wear masks in any setting. We really think it should be optional and parents should be allowed to make that decision for their own child," said Kristin Bruss, a parent.
Meanwhile – some teachers said they are on the fence on ditching masks in schools. They said their goal is to keep children healthy and safe.
"The issue with making it optional is there are parents who are against vaccines and we don’t what type of households certain students come from. When they come into a school setting, my job as a teacher is to keep everyone safe including me. Masks ensure that safety we still need to provide,” said Renee Gibbs, a teacher.
If Resolution 22- 165 is passed, Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi said she wants it go into effect for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.